June 12: Abiola’s immeasurable difference stands tall among current politicians — Eholor

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS Nigerians commemorate 30th anniversary of annulled June 12 presidential election, Monday, a chieftain of Labour Party, LP, and Founder One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said Moshood Abiola ‘s immeasurable difference stands tall among current politicians in Nigeria.

Speaking with Vanguard, about the marking of 30 years of annulment of the June 12 presidential election by General Ibrahim Babangida, Eholor said if politicians can humble themselves and put the people first there is hope for Nigeria

He said “Abiola’s spirit of entrepreneurship, investing in Nigeria, creating employment, giving back to the society, politics is not about amassing wealth giving back to society what society has given you, which most politicians in Nigeria are not emulating him.

“I wouldn’t say any politician has fit into his shoes or say categorically that I have seen anybody fit into that shoe and who have the likes of Abiola.

“There has been immeasurable difference when it comes to Abiola; lifestyle, and take on politics.

“The recent politicians are about sentiments, re-election, they are not close to their constituencies, people rather they live in Abuja or Lagos, and there is a lot of class issues and status in Nigeria, rather they see us as conquered people because it is only during campaigns you see them eat plantain or roasted corn on the and carry our babies but when they succeed you don’t see them anymore and become burgeois.”

On the issue of Civil Society Groups and media who fought alongside the late Abiola for democracy to survive during the military junta and the current CSOs and media have really stood for democracy for justice to prevail or they went low, especially the recent 2023 general elections, he (Eholor) said, “I think it was more of lips service because when I was growing up I used to hear the popular phrase ‘the media chop fire, the people drink water’ now the media eat sandwich, the people eat stone.

“So the media have been insulted by the ‘big men’ whose favour they enjoy. Even at that there are still good d media people. But the politicians have succeeded in subduing hard core journalists, and largely there is no patriotism in Nigerian journalism.

“So you cannot compare journalism of those days and journalism of today, but there are still good journalists. On the CSOs, which I am of the CSOs for over 31 years of my life.

“I don’t know international donors. I have fought governors, ministers, presidency, Local Government chairmen, Police and others for good reasons. So I don’t get money from them because I fight them. There are still very good people in CSOs but majority of them are also sellouts.

“The same thing with the students union, they gave a lot of problems to General Sani Abacha then. We were not afraid we faced the soldiers and Police with their guns and armoured tanks to shoot because were not afraid to die but today nobody is ready to do that because they have embraced poverty and no patriotism again.”

The social crusader called on Nigerians to work for the common good of the country amidst subsidy removal, “We are not as worse as yesterday, we are not as bad as today.

“There is hope for better Nigeria if we all collectively and unanimously come together to tell the people they we are their servants and also come together to tell the members of the National Assembly to cut down their salaries and allowances.

“And also we should not borrow any money again rather we should all feel the pain of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMP, while Government provide trains, bus system, guaranteed electricity, and other measures to help cushion the impact.”