June 12: Abiola was forerunner to entrench democracy tenets in Nigeria — Kingibe

…As Tinubu inspects guard of honour to mark ceremony

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The running mate to Moshood Abiola in the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Amb Babagana Kingibe, yesterday urged Nigerians to see the acclaimed winner, MKO Abiola, as a beacon for the direction the nation should take in order to strengthen democratic tenets in the country.

This is even as President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of the commemoration of Democracy Day, inspected a guard of honour at the Forecourt within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the ceremony, Kingibe said June 12 would always bring back vivid memories of the whole process and sadness that ensued after the annulment.

He said: “I believe in looking forward and the President in his Democracy Day address has set out the markers as to where we are coming from. He has set up beacons as to the direction we should take to make our country great, to strengthen democracy and to defend democracy at all times.

“I believe his speech was really inspiring and I think all right thinking men and women of this country should very carefully go through and be inspired and guided by it. It is a great thing.”

Also commenting on Democracy Day, Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, noted that June 12 was a deliberate attempt to enthrone the sanctity of democracy and due process as far as elections were concerned.

He said the day represented “fundamental human rights, the right of people to vote freely and choose their own leaders. The abandonment of this principle will lead to unpleasant consequences by way of demonstrations, when that annulment was made.”

On his part, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, described June 12 as a milestone for the country, saying the nation was already making progress as far as freedom was concerned.

He also said Nigerians should see it as a period for sober reflection, especially “when you look at the events that happened 30 years ago, the late MKO Abiola, may his soul rest in peace. And then we are celebrating this day, you know to commemorate that event, it is very humbling.”

Also fielding questions from State House correspondents, the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, averred that democracy in Nigeria was still in a learning process.

He said: “We’ll continue to learn like in other climes, that the spirit of sportsman must be deployed, that it’s either you win or you lose.

“When you win, you’ll celebrate, when you lose, you’ll wait for another time. So we’ll continue to advice and encourage practitioners in politics to eschew violence and take to this path of honour.”

Part of activities to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day celebration was the inspection of a guard of honour by the President at the Forecourt within the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima had arrived the Forecourt a few minutes to 10am; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume were also present.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, among others.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the service chiefs; Inspector-General of Police and other senior security chiefs to the ceremony.

The colourful celebration witnessed cultural display from different geopolitical zones of the country.