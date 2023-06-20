Judiciary, INEC real victims of opposition parties’ blackmail – APC Chieftain

Mr John Mayaki, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, has called on the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to brace up against any blackmail being orchestrated by the opposition at the ongoing Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal.

Mayaki, in a statement on Tuesday in Benin City, said the real victims of blackmail in the ongoing presidential elections petition tribunal are the judiciary and the electoral umpire.

According to him, a situation where one wakes up to read articles suggesting that the judiciary is taking sides and that INEC is sabotaging the efforts of petitioners is worrisome and points to an attempt to award justice to oneself.

He noted that blackmail was a tactic, aimed at seeking private justice by the petitioners.

While calling on petitioners to prepare to defend their cases in court, Mayaki said “these petitioners should never expect any support from INEC.

“They must be prepared to prove their cases in court just as it is also the duty of INEC to defend its actions.

“You can’t ask an institution as INEC to discredit itself in an election it conducted and supervised.

“Yes, INEC is an independent umpire but one that must maintain its integrity and sanctity especially when its actions are being disputed in the court of law.

“I wonder why the candidate of the Labour Party and their online commentators expect INEC to succumb to their online threats and blackmail.

“To add salt to a festering sour, this morning, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria standing in for the Labour Party in the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal tweeted saying, the ‘practice of law is frustrating in Nigeria’ and went on to accuse the judiciary of ‘condoning INEC’s frustrating antics in court”.

Mayaki, who was the Chairman of the Edo Media and Publicity Committee, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the accusations against INEC and the judiciary were borne out of sentiments, poor sense of history and disdain to state institutions when our selfish interests are not at sight.

“I urge the judiciary and INEC among other institutions of state not to be deterred or cowed in their efforts to ensure the sanctity of the rule of law is fully entrenched no matter the amount of puerile allegations, blackmail and shenanigans,” said the party chieftain. (NAN)