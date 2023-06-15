Jubilation as Ekiti student chef breaks Hilda’s record

….Gets endorsements, donations

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A 23-year-old student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as ‘Chef Dammy’, has completed her monumental 120-hour longest cook-a-thon to surpass the Guinness World Record-certified title holder, Hilda Baci.

The 300-level Mass Communications student took the internet by surprise when she embarked on the cooking journey, on Friday, and completed it yesterday, to break Hilda’s record for the longest cooking hours done by an individual.

Chef Dammy’s determination and unwavering passion for her craft were on full display as she tirelessly cooked for over five consecutive days, showcasing her culinary skills, creativity, and endurance.

Vanguard gathered that well-meaning individuals have been donating to the renowned chef to encourage her bold steps.

Ekiti First Lady, FUOYE VC, others make donations

The First Lady of Ekiti State donated undisclosed cash to the chef, while a former Commissioner for Public Work in Osun State, Oluremi Omowaiye, gifted her a with N100, 000 cash prize.

The Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has equally thrown his weight behind Chef Damilola by gifting her a sum of N200,000.

Also, a man identified as Ayodeji Arojo has offered Chef Dammy a two-week cooking tour in the United States.

Arojo, who announced this in a post shared on his Facebook account, shared pictures of the chef from the marathon cooking.

He wrote: “Chef Dammy will be invited for a 2-week cook tour in the United States. I can’t wait for her to start the process.”