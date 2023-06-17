Journalists urged to support women’s economic inclusion, gender accountability in govt

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) has urged media professionals to raise awareness of women’s economic inclusion and gender accountability in government through their reporting.

The call was made by GSAI Executive Director Adaora Sydney-Jack during a capacity-building workshop for reporters and editors held in Abuja.

The training aimed to foster dialogue and advocacy for women’s representation in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration among government institutions.

The event was attended by 25 journalists from various media organizations who were encouraged to use their platforms to coordinate engagement between stakeholders and set the agenda for the new government.

Sydney-Jack stated, “Going forward, our intention with this training is to use these numbers to create a lot of conversation and advocacy with government institutions and make demands.

“Because it is not just the media that is in the space to seek accountability, but civil society as well. However, what the media does is take the frontline space to bring facts to some of the issues and begin to coordinate engagement between stakeholders,” said a spokesperson for GSAI.

Lemmy Ughegbe, Executive Director of Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), emphasized the importance of working towards a society where gender equality is a lived reality, with equal opportunities for women in political, economic, and social spheres.

He called for a government that reflects the demographics and aspirations of the Nigerian population, valuing women’s voices and contributions.

According to Ughegbe, the media’s role in promoting gender accountability necessitates professionalism, objectivity, and ethical journalism.

He added, “In many sectors, women remain underrepresented in key decision-making positions. The gender gap in politics is particularly striking, with women occupying only a fraction of parliamentary seats and ministerial positions.

“This lack of representation not only undermines the principle of equal participation but also leads to a significant loss of diverse perspectives and talents that are crucial for effective governance.”

Olalade Adeniji Adele, Assistant Director of Programme Presentation at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), criticized cultural and religious limitations placed on women in certain regions of Nigeria.

She said, “Women have been breaking ceilings and glass ceilings across the world. What makes Nigerian women different from women in Canada, Zimbabwe, or Morocco?

” in Islamic countries, we still have women rising to the top. For instance, we had a woman who became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. We just have to wake up and smell the coffee and realize that these limitations are not getting us anywhere, and we must keep talking about it,” she said.

Dorothy Njemanze, Executive Director of the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, highlighted the issue of “religious blackmail” that discourages women’s ambition and limits their opportunities.

She said, “There’s a lot of religious blackmail because so many times people say, ‘Well, he’s your husband. If he says you should choose between access to your children and the ability to use your certificates to earn a living,’ many women are bound to choose access to their children, and that is multiple layers of crimes against women.

Some people have been socially conditioned to believe that a woman should not be ambitious. They believe that she should wait until a man identifies her and keeps her under his roof. Then, she should clean and do everything he wants. This naturally limits the aspirations of many women.”

The workshop participants expressed that the training would enrich their reporting by focusing on ethics and professionalism in storytelling to advocate for policy change and promote behavioral shifts.

GSAI is a women-led non-profit organization that works with policymakers, institutions, NGOs, media, and other sectors to promote gender mainstreaming and emphasize the importance of women’s roles in elections, politics, and governance.