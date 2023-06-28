JOOPSA partners Nexford University to train, empower Edo workforce

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) has partnered with a United States of America based online institution, Nexford University to train and retrain public and civil servants in Edo State on service delivery and revolutionize digital learning.

The Director General of JOOPSA, Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu said that through this strategic partnership, the Edo State government has introduced an innovative digitalization learning platform which is aimes to equip its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

According to her, “In this disruptive age, digitalization has emerged as a critical driver of progress and competitiveness in today’s fast-paced world.

“This pioneering collaboration promises to offer a host of benefits to civil and public servants across Edo State. By leveraging the potential of online platforms, professionals will gain access to a diverse array of courses, resources, and interactive tools at their convenience.

“The flexibility provided by this digital initiative will empower individuals to augment their knowledge and skills while effectively managing their work commitments”.

Ajoonu stated that the digitalization learning initiative leverages Nexford University’s expertise in delivering high-quality, flexible online education to provide accessible learning opportunities to individuals in Edo State.

She said that the partnership aimed to bridge the skills gap by offering comprehensive programmes in various digital disciplines, including data analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity among others.

According to her, one of the key advantages of the collaboration is the blending of online and offline learning through JOOPSA’s extensive network of learning in the state.

“Our collaboration with Nexford University marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of the MEGA agenda of Governor Obaseki in Edo State. By harnessing the power of digitalization, we are empowering the Edo workforce with the skills needed to excel in the modern workforce and contribute to the socio-economic development of our state.”

The representative of Nexford University, Zahra Safavian said “We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative in Edo State. Our goal is to create a learning environment that fosters innovation, and creativity, and prepares individuals for the jobs of tomorrow.”