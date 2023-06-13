Jonathan briefs Tinubu on Mali, West Africa, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, received a briefing from former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House on the happenings within the West African sub-region.

Jonathan, who is the Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, leading its mediation mission in Mali, said he was at the Presidential Villa, to relay to Tinubu the outcomes of discussions with other members of the West African Elders Forum which he chairs.

As special envoy, the former President has been facilitating dialogue with major stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society and religious organisations towards resolving the socio-political crisis in the country.

He said “I came to brief the President on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies. You know, I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

“So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various presidents.”

On Sunday, June 11, members of Mali’s security forces cast their ballots during early voting ahead of the new constitution referendum slated for June 18.

On June 18, “voters will have to respond by a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ to the question, Do you approve of the draft constitution?” government spokesman, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga says.

The referendum is considered to be a major milestone in the slow process to elections promised for February 2024.

Mali’s draft constitution strengthens the power of the president vesting the office with to appoint the prime minister and ministers. The president also has the powers to sack ministers and dissolve parliament.

However, a section of the draft describing Mali as a secular state has sparked controversy amongst religious clerics in the predominantly Muslim state.