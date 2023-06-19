Jonathan, Babangida, Abdulsalami, Jonathan, Atiku, Obi others pay last respect to Dokpesi

Dokpesi

By Emmanuel Elebeke -Abuja

It was evening of tribute on Monday as eminent Nigerians from all walks of life, gathered at the International Conference, Abuja to honour the late media mogul and Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi.

Among those present were former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his wife, Titi and Mr. Peter Obi, the

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election.

Governors present were his home state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and is Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Umo Bassey Eno.

Equally in attendance were: former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki;

former governors Udom Emmanuel, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Sir Celestine Omehia, Liyel Imoke, James Ibori of Delta State and Boni Haruna.

Other politicians present at the evening of tribute were: Chief Olabode George; former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, as well as Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan;

amongst others.

In his tribute, the former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan described Dokpesi as a good man.

He recalled how Dokpesi, despite losing the 2015 presidential election, decided to host him as a hero of the contest.

His words: “You know it is not easy to lose election as a sitting president or a sitting governor. And when I lost election, all kinds of stories. The stories that come to you, if you don’t take time, if you are somebody who don’t reason properly, you will hate everybody around you.

“People will feel everybody around you conspired against you. I was in that kind of dilemma where some of the people you think that instead of you to die, they will prefer to take the bullets for you, you will think that those kind of people will even forget your name immediately you lose the election. So, I was in that kind of dilemma when my late Special Adviser, Oronto Douglas, came to me that Raymond Dokpesi said he was going to host me in the evening.

“How will you host someone who has lost election? But that was Raymond Dokpesi,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan further said Dokpesi was one of the very first persons who made him believed that there could still be life even after losing a presidential election.

In his own tribute, former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in a recorded message, described Dokpesi’s demise as a great shock.

“It came to me as a great shock. It is a great shock, the country has lost one of its illustrious sons and my heart goes to the members of his family, his friends.

“He was a very good man.”

Babangida further said Dokpesi took a great opportunity and went into private media as one of the first Nigerians who recognised the need for it.

“He went for it and I am glad that he made a success of it,” Babangida said.

Babangida further acknowledged the roles Dokpesi played in his political life as an adviser and campaign director when he ventured into politics and extolled his uncommon commitment to a united Nigeria, and described him as a completely detribalised Nigerian who was at home anywhere he visited in the country.

“He made that mark on me and I think he is a very good Nigerian worthy of emulation. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the courage to bear the loss of such an illustrious son,” Babangida said.

In the same vein, former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, expressed sadness over the sudden demise of Dokpesi.

He recalled that while setting up Ray Power FM and AIT, Dokpesi, through the former Chief of General Staff, the late Vice Admiral Mike Okhai Akhigbe, made several visits to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to seek for the license to establish the outfit.

“I commend these efforts and all these up and doing in order to educate, inform, not only Nigerians, but indeed, humanity,” Abubakar said.

For him, “Dokpesi’s loss has created a vacuum which will certainly be difficult to fill”, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I want to console the family of the High Chief. Indeed, it is very difficult and disheartening to leave such a gentleman. But there is always time for everything – time to live, time to die.

“The high chief has played, he has come, he has made his mark and he has gone. Certainly, not only the family, but to the whole world will miss Dokpesi,” Abubakar stated.

Abubakar prayed that the Lord comfort the family and grant them the necessary courage to bear the loss and to carry on with what he has started.

“Adieu Dokpesi, rest in peace,” Abubakar prayed.

Also speaking, the former Vice President and PDP Presidential candidate on 2023 general elections, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, described death as inevitable, but expressed optimism that Dokpesi had much more to contribute to the development of the country.

“He was not tired. In fact, it seemed that he hid himself off the day-to-day running of some of his businesses in order to devote more time to family service. However, as the Holy Book teaches us, God knows best,” Atiku said.

On his part, his Governor, Governor Obaseki, said the evening marked the exit of a great Edo son and indeed, a Nigerian who was best known as founder of DAAR Communications.

For Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, said he met Dokpesi in 1996 while he was a director in a young bank.

Obi said Dokpesi, who came to him as an entrepreneur, came to the bank to borrow money and they lend him money because of his mastery of his business.

“All I can say tonight is that may God Almighty grant him eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.

Other personalities also joined the train in paying glowing tribute to the pioneer of private Television and Radio stations in Nigeria.