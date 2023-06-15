JOB LOSSES: Disengaged workers draw N12bn from pension savings

File photo: Pensioners

•Withdrawals rise 123%

By Rosemary Iwunze

As labour market continues to tighten more disengaged workers are now taking solace in their pension savings with heavy withdrawals.

Also many professionals that have transferred their services abroad are said to be besieging the pension accounts for withdrawals.

Consequently, a total of N12.7 billion was withdrawn by disengaged workers from their Retirement Savings Accounts, RSA, in the first quarter of 2023, Q1’23.

The figure represents a whopping 122.8 per cent rise N5.7 billion recorded in Q1’22, and 101.6 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter from N6.3 billion withdrawn by disengaged workers in the fourth quarter of 2022, Q4’22.

Also the number of disengaged workers that went for their RSA savings increased by 37.9 per cent to 13,126 in Q1’23 from 9,517 recorded in Q1’22, and 31.7 per cent from 9,966 recorded in Q4’22.

According to the first quarter report released by the National Pension Commission, PenCom, 259 of the disengaged workers that went for the RSA were former federal government employees, 211 were former state government employees, while 12,656 were from the private sector.

It will be recalled that the Pension Reform Act permits disengaged workers to withdraw 25 per cent of their pension savings four months after losing their jobs.

The report stated: “PenCom granted approval for the payment of N12,717.90 million (being 25% of their RSA balances) to 13,126 RSA holders under the age of 50 years, who were disengaged from employment and unable to secure another job within four months in Q1’23.

“This is against the payment of N6.31 billion (being 25% of their RSA balances) to 9,966 RSA holders under the age of 50 years, who were disengaged from employment and unable to secure another job within four months in Q4’22.”

However, speaking on the development, pension experts noted that the sharp rise in the value of funds withdrawn is as a result of increasing number of skilled and professional workers migrating out of the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, PenOp, Mr. Oguche Agudah, said that in the near term, the growth in the value of funds being withdrawn could persist depending on the general macroeconomic condition of the country.

Agudah said: “Over the last 2-3 years, it’s common knowledge that there has been an increasing number of Nigerians who are migrating. These economic migrants are typically highly skilled in mid level to senior positions in the higher pay brackets which translates to higher pension contributions.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, Mr. Lanre Idris, said that the growth in value could be attributed to the fact that the private sector dominated the group of workers who accessed 25 per cent of withdrawal due to temporary loss of employment.

Idris said: “The increase in the average payout is also likely a reflection of the growth of pension funds due to investment income generally across the Nigerian contributory pension space, particularly for long consistent contributors.

“The data also reveals the private sector dominated the group of workers who accessed 25 per cent of withdrawals due to temporary loss of employment in 2022. Meanwhile, FGN workers and State employees comprised only a small percentage.”