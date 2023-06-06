Jigawa governor appoints Chief Press Secretary, others

Gov. Namadi

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The JIgawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi has approved the appointment of Hamisu Muhammad Gumel as his Chief Press Secretary.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Dutse.

The statement also announced other appointees approved by the governor instructing that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The appointees include Muhammad Salisu Seeker, Special Assistant Photography and Publication, Garba Muhammad Hadejia, Special Assistant New Media, Umar Sulaiman, Special Assistant New Media II.