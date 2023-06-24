Jibia people cry to Tinubu, new Katsina Gov to rescue them

President Tinubu

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Jibia Local Government Area LGA, Katsina State is a border town with Niger Republic and it is among the 13 front-line local government areas in Katsina State facing internal security challenges in the form of armed banditry, terrorism and other associated threats.

Aside the insecurity challenges shattering the peaceful coexistence and livelihood of the people of Jibia, another monster they have to contend with on daily basis is the alleged extortion by customs officers and their cronies along the 44 kilometer Katsina-Jibia road which is said to have over 40 checkpoints.

Many people from the area, particularly, members of the business community, recently cried out to Vanguard that they are seriously under psychological trauma as the ease of doing business in Jibia communities is gradually becoming a delusion due to alleged extortion by officers of Nigeria Customs and their cronies manning the border communities along Katsina-Jibia road.

Saturday Vanguard further learnt that the alleged extortion has been ongoing for the past seven years and has become some sort of nightmare, threatening the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria citizens dwelling in Jibia communities.

The Chairman Jibia Peoples Forum, Alhaji Gide Dahiru expressed dismay over the oppression and second hand-class treatment Jibia people undergo on daily basis in the hands of Customs and their cronies while transporting consumables and other goods devoid of contraband to people in their locality.

Describing the frustration encountered in the hands of alleged Customs personnel manning the area, Dahiru said:

“Our people are continually harassed and compelled to pay huge sums at the various customs check points without recourse to due process.

“For instance, if we have to convey goods such as sugarcane, oranges, sorghum, beans, fertilizer, cement, cassava, maize, millet, and even furniture from Katsina to Jibia, we spend between N75,000 to N100,000 as a result of extortion encountered on the road from Customs personnel and their cronies.

“We are seriously traumatised and frustrated by their maltreatment. The situation has thrown many merchants and families in Jibia into poverty and hunger. As a result, some even migrated to other parts of the country, while others left the country entirely.

“The situation we find ourselves in Jibia has led to high cost of goods, collapse of many businesses.

“What bothers us the most is that in other local government areas of the state, if people buy their daily necessities from other parts to bring home, they are not threatened by security agents. Why is it only when you are leaving Katsina to Jibia?” Dahiru queried.

Lamenting further, Dahiru recalled how in the past they pleaded many times to the emirs and political office holders but all was to no avail. Nevertheless, he expressed hope that the new president and new Katsina governor would bring Jibia people relief from the ugly trend that has lingered for over seven years now.