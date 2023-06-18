Jesus Boy, One Spirit crew ready for North American Tour 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel singer, Tamunoiduabia Okoseimiema popularly known as Jesus Boy and his One Spirit crew are set to embark on a North American tour after the success of their UK Tour that saw them training in different universities in the UK on African culture as it relates to African music.

Jesus Boy and the One Spirit crew sing gospel reggae , using different local languages in Igbo, Niger Delta dialects and Yoruba to convey diversity across cultures in Nigeria. In line with their cultural flow in performances they achieve great sounds by using local and African traditional instruments.

Jesus Boy’s inspiration and motivation has been backed by will and passion for winning souls for Christ Jesus. His creativity is certainly enormous and breathtaking as he has been singing since the age of 15.

With a musical career that started professionally in 1999, he and his band have won various awards such as Akonaki 1995, Best Soloist (RCCG) 1998, Best Artist of the Year (CMTV) 2000, Best Artist of the Year (Sound2Soul) 2003, Face of Charity Ambassador Award 2012, Best Gospel of the Year (ODUDU AWARD) 2012, SwagTv Gospel Award 2014 – Best Reggae Act of the Year, Swag TV Gospel Awards 2018 – Best Gospel Reggae of the Year and a host of other awards, nominations and achievements.

“I grew up in Port-harcourt and I have participated in various talent hunt shows and events that have made me a household name in Nigeria. I have been a music coordinator and have recorded some very good gospel songs that have placed me as well as my band on the map of Nigerian music, especially in the South South Region,” he told Potpourri in a chat

With performances across several cities in Nigeria, some African countries and performances at the University of Portsmouth and Brighton University in the UK they have strongly pushed African culture and music through the reggae genre beyond boundaries.