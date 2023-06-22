Jegam Yappai: Succour for community where humans share stream with animals

As Gavi, UNICEF step in with health support, motorcycles

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

For decades, the rustic com-munity of Jegam Yappai in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State had lost touch with comfort just as they are isolated from anything that can add value to modern life.

They live like primitive people who have no idea of what life provides as they lack water, electricity, health facility and access road. As a result of these deprivations, they procreate and continue their lives in abject poverty, pain and hardship with no alternatives to their current state. They have no functional school for the young and adult children just as they lack a convergence point like a community centre where they can meet, interact and share ideas on way to go.

While some from the community, who have gone out of the area, have an idea of what good life portends, their children, who have never left the precincts of Yappai, believe that it is normal to live without basic amenities.

But what they lack in physical facilities to improve their daily lives and assuage the dilemma of a nightmarish experience, they have developed enough faith and confidence that their condition would improve one way or the other someday. But what they do not have an idea about, is when and how their condition would be transformed and who would spearhead it.

A community leader from Yappai, who is so concerned about the plight of his people, summoned up courage and asked a rhetorical question: “What is our offence?” when all the primary school teachers posted to the dilapidating primary school in the area suddenly fled without telling anyone. The fled in frustration over the poor condition of the school with broken roof, without chairs and necessary facilities.

What actually served as school was nothing but a tent resting on big trunks and leaves, and once the makeshift structures collapsed, the teachers fled, leaving the children who used to show up, to return home, dejected. Now, they have nowhere to use as classroom for their education.

“That is where the classroom was before. Suddenly the teachers stopped showing up. The remains of the structure are what you are seeing on the ground,” says Jauro Ishaya Sanva, the community leader.

Aside this, the closest health facility to the community is located about 10 kilometres away from the community and those in need of health services must trek for hours in order to access the centre or die in silence. Others take many bush paths crisscrossing the community for hours in order to reach the primary health centre closest to them.

But due to the long distance they need to travel in order to access the facility, many women prefer to give birth at home with the help of an elderly traditional birth attendant called Asabe.

“No one has even a bike for mobility here; how then do we convey mothers in labour to the hospital?” Asabe lamented, adding: “The closest community to us, Banga Dutse, where one person gathers our phones to go and charge, is about 10 kilometres away.

“We are just farmers and hunters whose income is not even able to give us a zinc roof over our thatched huts. Look around, the only building with a corrugated roof is the church and the building of one big farmer. We have over 700 adults excluding children here,” says Sanva.

As for their source of drinking water, the community leader pointed to a muddy stream, which he said has been serving multipurpose for centuries. According to him, being the only source of water in the area, both animals and humans drink from the same source as there is neither a borehole nor a standardized water source of any kind in the isolated community.

“We were born into this place and we have been sharing this stream with animals. We are forced to drink from the same stream that animals drink and defecate into because there is no alternative,” the leader lamented while conducting our correspondent round the muddy stream.

Beacon of hope

Apparently concerned with the absence of basic amenities in the community and deeply moved by the plight of the inhabitants, particularly, women and children, the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative, GAVI, through the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, picked the community for one of its intervention projects. First, it made available 100 motorcycles donated in order to improve service delivery and the underserved population which Jegam Yappai falls under.

In addition, community health workers funded by GAVI through UNICEF now visit the community monthly to administer children routine immunisation and provide women antenatal and postnatal care.

“Majority of them haven’t received routine immunisation before. You will see something that a hospital can manage, but they don’t go to health facility because they lack that knowledge.

“But ever since we started visiting them, I have seen changes. Now if they have health issues they will wait for us to come and show it for us.

“If it is something that we can manage, we do so but if it is not, we refer them to a hospital,” says Zuwaira Ahmed, a Community Health Extension Worker, CHEW, under the GAVI-UNICEF intervention working in Jegam Yappai.

The UNICEF Chief Field Officer, where Taraba falls under, Turshar Rane, assured that they would continue to support the state to ensure there is access to quality health care, especially to hard-to-reach communities in rural areas.