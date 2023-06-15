Japa syndrome: Reps reject motion to stop emigration of young Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A motion seeking to declare emigration of young Nigerians abroad popularly known as Japa syndrome a national emergency was roundly rejected by members of the House of Representatives at Thursday plenary.

The motion sharply caused some rowdiness in the chambers as members said it was against the spirit and letters of the 1999 constitution on freedom of movement.

They, however, adopted the prayers of the motion, urging the federal government to convene a national summit with key stakeholders to effectively address the syndrome.

They also asked that a state of emergency be declared on the factors that predisposed young Nigerians to give up on Nigeria in preference for other nations.

Presenting the motion earlier, the mover, Hon. Philip Agbese noted that available statistics from the Nigerian Economic Summit indicated a mass relocation young Nigerians abroad.

He said: “The recent reports by African Polling Institute indicate that 69% of young people would opt to relocate abroad if given the chance or if the opportunity presents itself.

“There is a 40% increase in the number of young Nigerians leaving the nation compared to the number captured in 2019, as the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs reported that international emigration from Nigeria in 2020 total 1.7million, which is a substantial increase from 990,000 in 2010.

“The growing statistics of young Nigerians leaving Nigeria and securing permanent residence in the United Kingdom, the USA, and Canada portends a grave danger for our nation in many ways from Economic to intellectual and Social aspects.

“The Nigerian population is made of two-thirds of persons under the age of 30 and a good number of these persons are already afflicted with what today is acceptably referred to as the “Japa syndrome”, as estimates indicate a staggering tens of thousands have relocated to the USA, Canada, South Africa, and even Gambia over the last two years.”

The lawmaker also expressed expressed worry that those leaving Nigeria were not just the poor but middle class who possess skills/workforce including bankers, lecturers, health care practitioners, doctors, nurses amongst others.

When put to voice vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, majority of the lawmakers voted against the motion.