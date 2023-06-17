Jaiz Foundation lifts 29 indigents with N5m in zakat 

From left: CEO,Jaiz Charity and Devt Foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib presenting a material gift to a beneficiary and the Secretary, Jaiz Foundation AbdulHameed Aliyu during a Zakat disbursment in Abeokuta, Ogun state recently.

The Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has held its first zakat distribution in Ogun State, disbursing N5 million zakat in cash and equipment to 29 beneficiaries.

At the ceremony, held last Saturday in Abeokuta, the Chief Executive Officer, Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, explained that the foundation was established by Jaiz Bank Plc to alleviate poverty, improve the living conditions of the underprivileged, facilitate access to qualitative education, medical assistance, as well as provide access to Islamic social finance funds such as zakat, Qard al-Hassan, sadaqah and waqf.

Dr Shuaib said it was in fulfilment of these mandates that Jaiz Foundation was in Ogun State to put smiles on the faces of “some of our people” via the zakat fund collected from individual Muslims across the country.

He said: “Jaiz Foundation understands the tough time everybody is going through, especially the difficulties and hardships the vulnerable, orphans and widows among our people are passing through.

“Most people in the lower strata of the economy find it practically impossible to make ends meet. Most of them are eating from hand to mouth. We are also aware that government alone cannot respond to all the needs of the people but also depends on the goodwill of non-profit organisations to complement their efforts.

“On the part of the zakat payers, they have played their role as stakeholders. We commend and appreciate their usual patronage. We also pray Allah to bless their wealth, families and businesses.”

He gave the assurance that as a “responsive and responsible faith-based organisation,” the foundation would continue to intervene within available resources to reduce income inequality, bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots and reduce poverty with a view to giving underprivileged people in the society a sense of belonging and fulfilment.

At the event, start-up kits and other items like sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, deep freezers, generators, washing machines and handbag sewing machines worth N4,400,000 were presented to 24 persons.

The remaining five beneficiaries, including the sick and students, were assisted with the sum of N600,000 to pay their medical and tuition fees.

Imam Shuaib described zakat as the third pillar of Islam and one of the instruments of the Islamic social finance used to mitigate the challenge of poverty, income redistribution and human capital development.

He congratulated the selected recipients of the zakat and implored them to deploy efficiently and effectively, the zakat items or funds that were given to them in order to enable them to achieve their goals.

He announced that Jaiz Bank Plc would open its branch in Abeokuta to further deepen its penetration “in terms of bringing public goods to our people in this space.”