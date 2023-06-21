IWA meets Gov Abiodun, promises to attract democratic dividends to constituency

By Gabriel Olawale

The member representing Abeokuta South Constituency II in Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Igbalaye Wasiu Ayodele (IWA) on Tuesday met Governor Dapo Abiodun on sideline of 10th Assembly inauguration.

IWA, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his swearing-in at Ogun State House of Assembly chamber promised to attract more dividends of democracy to every ward in his constituency.

According to him, “Our people have given us the mandate in March and this is time to bring meaningful development to Abeokuta South Constituency II through quality representation.”

The Lawmaker said he will be alive to his responsibilities/duties by initiating bills, motions and deploying other legislative instrument such as oversight function to improve welfare of the citizenry in his constituency and beyond.

IWA also promised to constantly engage his constituents to gauge their opinions on issues of public interest and echo their stance at the State House of Assembly.

He pledged to be a legislator for all, noting Abeokuta South Constituency II would give the best in term of representation.

He concluded; “I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all my supporters who supported me throughout my campaign, without your vote, your time, your resources and your encouragement, I would not be here today. I am committed to uphold your interests and working tirelessly to make my constituency a better place for all of us.

“As your representative, I promise to be accessible, responsive and accountable to you, and to work towards resolving challenges that our constituency faces, IWA concluded”.