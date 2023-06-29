I’ve slept with over 10,000 women – Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raped a young woman then told her “it’s fine, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women”, a jury has heard.

Mendy is accused of attacking the woman, 24 the time, at his home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020.

He is also accused of the attempted rape of another woman, aged 29 at the time, who claimed the footballer also attacked her at his home two years before.

Mendy, who is standing trial at Chester Crown Court, denies both charges.

The jury, which was comprised of six women and six men, has been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett, the Recorder of Chester, that Mendy was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial that ended in January this year.

Everett noted that the jury could not reach verdicts on the two charges of rape and attempted rape, hence his re-trial on those two charges.