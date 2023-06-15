I’ve slept with most women advising my wife to dump me – Portable

Controversial Nigerian artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has boasted of having sexual relations with most of the women advising his wife, Zainab, to dump him over his infidelity.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner, who recently welcomed his fifth child with his fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi, claimed he has slept with many of the women advising his wife to divorce him.

He stated this in a video message shared on social media on Wednesday.

The singer said: “I checked my wife’s phone; she has like 30 advisers telling her to leave my house. But out of the 30 women advising her to dump me, I’ve slept with about 10 of them.”

Portable stated people usually referred to his wife as a strong woman unaware that he’s been her backbone and strength.