I‘ve been an impersonator for over 15 years, says fake customs officer

Esther Onyegbula & Onah Angela Uguoma

A fake female customs officer, Rakiya Musa who is currently being investigated by operatives attached to Zone Two Police Command, Onikan Lagos for impersonation has revealed that she has been in the business for over 15 years.

According to Rakiya who impersonates customs officers to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, said, “I gave the sum of one Million Naira (1,000,000) to my boyfriend Akinwande Kayode from the three Million Two Hundred thousand naira (3,200,000) fraudulently obtained from my recent victims.

It was learned that the long arm of the law caught up with Rakiya Musa after two of her victims wrote a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2 Command Onikan Lagos against her.

Confirming the arrest SP Hauwa Idris Adamu, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command said “On the 12th of April 2023, a petition was written by Josiah Kashim Utenwojo and Dominic Okoh Henry to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2 Command Onikan Lagos against one Rakiya Musa who claimed to be an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service in charge of Public Auction Unit at Tin Can Port, Apapa Lagos. Rakiya lived in the Nigeria Air Force Mess Apapa for three months, thereby making her victims believe she is a Customs officer.”

Explaining further, Idris Adamu said, “Upon receiving the petition, the AIG Ari Mohammed Ali immediately detailed some crack Detectives attached to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department to investigate who immediately swung into action.”

“After a detailed investigation, it was revealed that the victims were introduced to Rakiya by Akinwande Kayode (a retired Naval officer) and that she should help them procure Auction Vehicles from the Nigerian Customs Service.”

“Based on the foregoing, the sum of Three Million two hundred thousand naira (3,200,000) was transferred to Rakiya’s UBA personal account. Immediately the fund was received, she became incommunicado, and it was then dawn upon them that they had been swindled, all efforts made to reach her proved abortive.”

However, after a painstaking investigation, she was arrested at Abuja where a Customs ID card and Customs Clearing Agent ID were recovered from her and she was brought to Lagos for proper investigation.

During the investigation, she confessed to have been impersonating a Customs Officer to defraud unsuspecting members of the public and that she has been in the business for over 15 years.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect are Nigerian Customs Service I.D Card and Uniform.

“Investigation is still in progress and the suspect will soon be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” Idris Adamu added

In light of the foregoing, AIG Zone 2 Command AIG Ari Mohammed Ali

advised the general public to be wary of the antics of this fraudster who has been swindling unsuspecting members of the public of their money.