It’s ‘unpopular decision’ — Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo condemns suspension, arrest of Emefiele

*Tells Tinubu to rescind ‘unpopular’ decision, allow suspended CBN gov complete tenure

*Says suspension is without due process

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, on Saturday, condemned the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, describing it as a sign of ethnic cleansing.

The group disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists by Mazi Chima Uzor director of National Interest Matters.

The organisation observed that Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process, adding that the decision is part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.

The statement read, “The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite a court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that it does not stand.

“We view the development as clearly part of the new administration’s scheme of ethnic cleansing of the Igbos from public offices.

“This is nothing but a witch hunting directed at the Igbos for no other reason other than they dared to oppose the new administration in the last general elections.

“We are therefore asking President Bola Tinubu to beware of starting his administration with actions capable of driving an already shaking nation into chaos.

“He should be humble enough to rescind this unpopular decision and allow Dr Emefiele to complete his term as the governor of the apex bank instead of rocking the boat and destroying all the reforms that were carried out by the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership.”