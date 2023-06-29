It’s time to expose fuel subsidy beneficiaries – Ex-minister

…Says Nigeria under state capture

By Steve Oko

Former Minister for Education and Health respectively, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, has said it was time for the Federal Government to expose all those who benefited from the fuel subsidy regime.

The former Commissioner for Finance in the Old Imo State who took the position in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, said it was not enough for Government to claim it stopped fuel subsidy because it served the interest of few individuals without disclosing the said beneficiaries.

He further advocated the interrogation of a former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, who recently confessed that his friend once told him that he was tired of making money from fuel subsidy.

Professor Madubuike said that Yuguda should disclose the said friend for investigation.

” Who are these people who have gained from fuel subsidy all these years? There was a statement credited to a former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, that his friend told him that he was tired of making money from fuel subsidy.

” That’s the place to start with if this country wants to be saved. He should be asked who that his friend is. Who are the other beneficiaries? Take them to tribunal and recover the money first and use it to build roads, hospitals, schools and health centres.

” That’s where to start if they are serious so we can know who their patrons are. Were they using the money to provide the guns being used in killing people in Plateau, Southern Kaduna and South East?

” These things have continued because we are in a state capture. Everything goes even though we have a leadership, the leadership is in autopilot. It doesn’t hold anybody accountable “.

The former Minister further said it was not enough to arrest and detain the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while those who authorised his actions were walking freely.

He insisted that Emefiele should be made to disclose all those who gave approval to his actions considered illegal, and such people also put on trial if the country were sincere about sanitizing the CBN.

” Now they have arrested the former CBN Governor, Emefiele. But he didn’t act alone. So, a country that is sincere should find out the truth from him, and all those who are implicated will be punished. The problem with Nigeria Government is that it does media trial, and it stops there”.

Professor Madubuike decried the harsh policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, saying they have further impoverished Nigerians.

“Having removed the fuel subsidy, how is the Government going to provide for the underserved who are now bearing the brunt of the removal? This is happening at a time the foreign exchange rate was also floated.

” About 7.2 million Nigerians are being added to the poverty list simply because of the wrong policies of the ruling party.

Both the fuel subsidy removal and forex floating have created serious impacts on the cost of living.

” We expect that whatever they have gained from subsidy removal should be ploughed back to the people of Nigeria this month. But we haven’t seen anything done.

” Banditry is increasing, cost of food is increasing, crime wave is on the increase. So, they have to work very fast to ensure Nigeria is workable”.