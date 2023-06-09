It’s time to drop ‘Nigeria culture’ – Adeleke

…Commission Uniosun’s 57-units office building, hostel

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has advocated an end to the menace tagged ‘Nigeria culture’, in public building management stressing the need to embrace maintenance culture in the nation’s public institutions.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 320 bed space hostel and a 57 office units complex of Osun State University in Osogbo on Friday, the governor lamented the usual neglect of public buildings after commissioning, saying such practices led to loss of public resources incurred through renewed building of public facilities.

The Governor affirmed that it is high time the nation abandoned the negative label of ‘Nigerian culture’, which he said in reality means neglect, abandonment, and waste of public buildings due to lack of maintenance.

“The nation will save a lot of resources if bureaucrats and public managers can consciously introduce and enforce protocols on public building management.

“We are commissioning these landmark projects today with commendation to the University management. My directive is that the university management must implement strict maintenance practices. It does not cost much to maintain public buildings. We will save a lot of money if we can keep in proper shape our public buildings and facilities.

“We have seen many great public buildings going to waste due to lack of maintenance. This should not happen to the buildings we are commissioning today,” the Governor directed.

Governor Adeleke also approved the construction of the link road leading to the Folorunsho Alakija Teaching Hospital.

Earlier in his remark, the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adeboye gave brief history of the two projects and the ongoing multi-billion naira Teaching Hospital donated by the Chancellor of the University, Dr Folorunso Alakija.

The Vice Chancellor said the completed projects at the College of Health Sciences has been abandoned since 2009, commending the State Governor for giving approval and releasing funds for the completion of the projects.

“This infrastructural support is the first since 2011 that the University has received from the State Government,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“We are eternally pleased and appreciative of His Excellency’s huge support for the University since he assumed office last November. The university management and the staff unions are both honouring the Governor at this commissioning in appreciation”, the Vice Chancellor noted.

The Governor later inspected the ongoing multi-billion naira Folorunsho Alakija Teaching Hospital complex.