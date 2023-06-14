‘It’s not nice’, Rashford reacts to Man City winning treble

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says it was not nice that Manchester City won the treble this season.

Man City joined the few European clubs who have won the treble and the second in England to win the FA Cup, Premier League and the UEFA Champions League in one single season.

Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are some City stars bound to link up with Rashford on England international duty this week for their upcoming UEFA Euro Qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Reflecting as a Man United player to City’s success, Rashford said, as quoted by the Guardian, “To be honest, it’s not nice [to see Man City’s success], but at the same time, it’s football,”

“The best team that’s consistently playing the best football is going to win the most trophies and they’ve managed to win three this year.

“Well done to them and we just move on now and it’s up to them to keep it up, and it’s up to the rest of us to try and catch them up.”