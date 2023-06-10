It’s mischievous to link Benue govt to Fulani security outfit — Deputy Gov

…insists no Fulani security outfit was launched in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Ode has said attempts by mischievous elements to link the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration to the establishment of a supposed Fulani security outfit in the state is a deliberate plot to discredit the government before the people of the state.

He said it was outright falsehood for anyone to assume that the government was represented at the said event which it was not aware of in the first place.

The Deputy Governor who addressed the media at the weekend in Makurdi was reacting to the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, linking the state government to the establishment of the security outfit allegedly owned by a man said to be on the radar of security agencies for his alleged connection with terrorist organisations.

According to the Deputy Governor, “the need for this media conference is as a result of the very mischievous media outing by some elements which we deemed a calculated attempt to discredit the new administration in Benue state led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“Just a few days ago, particularly on Tuesday, my attention was drawn to the headlines which suggested that the government of Benue state indeed authorised and okayed the establishment of a security outfit which was termed as a Fulani security outfit.

“I think the intentions of the masterminds of that plot was to again bring us back to the sad days of the past, regarding the insecurity in the state of Benue when we had gory stories of herdsmen and farmers conflict.

“In this particular instance, it was reported that I, as the Deputy Governor of Benue State commissioned a Fulani security outfit on behalf of the government of Benue state.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth. So I needed to clear the air on this particular subject matter. It is in this regard that I have the authority of the Governor of Benue state to tell the press and the public, and to categorically state that no Fulani security outfit was launched in Benue state.

“Also, the government of Benue state had at no time in the period under review okayed or authorised the establishment of any such security outfit in the state.

“And that as the Deputy Governor of Benue State, I did not authorise any group or any individual to represent me at such event which was termed the commissioning of a security outfit known as Altashek global security which was said to be a Fulani security outfit.

“So as a government, we are calling on the good people of Benue state and the media to ignore this invidious plot calculated to cause disaffection and scare the citizens of Benue state.

“We have no intention as a government to collaborate with any such security outfit. And I like to also state categorically and with emphasis that the government of Benue state led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia whom I have been honoured to serve as Deputy Governor, is poised to address the security challenges in our state which includes and not limited to the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, who have been kept in camps outside their original homes for a number of years.

“We have come in with a clear-cut mandate to address these issues. There is no ambiguity in our mission to change the narrative in this state regarding the security of lives and property. This is the position of the Benue State government, we shall not relent on it and we want the people to take us into confidence.”