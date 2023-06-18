It’s error to love your husband — Prophetess Ijeoma tells women

A Nigerian clergywoman, Prophetess Ijeoma Ezenekwe has said that women are not supposed to love their husbands.

In a viral video, she claimed that wives have no right to love their husbands since doing so is not instructed by God.

According to her, men have the right to love their wives, but women should only marry those they can respect and submit to.

Ezenekwe urged the female members of her church not to make statements like, ‘I cannot marry him because I don’t love him.’

The prophetess claimed that men need honour rather than love, therefore women should focus on giving men the honour they deserve.

She emphasized that a woman should only submit to a guy because of his love for her.

She said, ‘’When a woman is saying I love my husband, it is an error. God did not tell you to love your husband. It is not your duty to love him. It is his duty to love you. If the man says I can’t marry her, I don’t love her. Then it is a problem. You don’t have a right to love him. So you don’t need to love him. What you should marry is a man you can submit to.”