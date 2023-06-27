Italy icon Pirlo takes charge at relegated Sampdoria

Andrea Pirlo was appointed the new manager of Sampdoria on Tuesday as the former Italian champions try to bounce back into Serie A at the first attempt.

In a statement Samp said that they had entrusted Italy icon Pirlo with “the role of coach in charge of the first team until June 30, 2025”.

Last month Pirlo, 44, left Fatih Karagumruk with three games left in the Turkish season and the club in mid-table.

Pirlo won two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles as a player with AC Milan and Juventus, and was a world champion with Italy in 2006.

After hanging up his boots he managed Juve for one season, but was sacked in 2021 after finishing fourth in Serie A and being knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Samp, who won their only Serie A title in 1991, finished bottom of the division after a miserable season plagued by massive financial problems.

Salaries were left unpaid for months and the very real threat of bankruptcy loomed large.

However a takeover bid led by two companies, one owned by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, was accepted by outgoing owner Massimo Ferrero earlier this month.

Ferrero had to resign the presidency in December 2021 after being arrested for fraudulent bankruptcy and was detested by fans for the parlous state in which he left the club.