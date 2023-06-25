‘It happened with Mbappe, Neymar’, Messi speaks on ‘fracture’ with PSG fans

Lionel Messi has admitted experiencing a “fracture” with some Paris Saint-Germain fans during his two-year stint at the club.

The 35-year-old was jeered by sections of the Ligue 1 club’s supporters following their elimination from the Champions League over the past two seasons.

During the last match of the season for the club, Messi was yet targeted by some PSG fans.

Inching close to a move to Inter Miami, Messi said he will remember the group of supporters who supported him while at PSG.

“I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning.

“But there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn’t my intention, far from it.

“And well, it happened just as it happened before with [Kylian] Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that’s the way they behave,” Messi told beIN SPORTS.