ISWAP eliminates scores of Boko Haram fighters in renewed clash

By Kingsley Omonobi

A deadly clash between ISWAP and Boko Haram on Friday June 23, has left many terrorists killed in the North East of Borno State.

The recent rivalry clash occurred along the road between Gajiganna and Gajiram on Friday June 23, 2023.

Sources said some of the Boko Haram fighters on motorcycles staged an ambush to attack two vehicles of ISWAP which led to a heavy fighting.

“In the course of the encounter, several Boko Haram terrorists were killed while their motorcycles and rifles were seized by the ISWAP faction”.

Zagazola Makama, A Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the killings.

He said, “The Boko Haram fighters were among those who attacked and killed 8 farmers in Mafa communities recently.”