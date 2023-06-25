ISWAP eliminates scores of Boko Haram fighters in renewed clash

ISWAP fighters

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A deadly clash between Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, and Boko Haram, on Friday, has left many terrorists killed in the North East of Borno State.

The recent clash occurred along the road between Gajiganna and Gajiram.

Sources said some of the Boko Haram fighters on motorcycles staged an ambush on two ISWAP vehicles, which led to heavy fighting.

“In the course of the encounter, several Boko Haram terrorists were killed while their motorcycles and rifles were seized by the ISWAP faction.”

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the killings.

He said: “The Boko Haram fighters were among those who attacked and killed eight farmers in Mafa communities recently.”