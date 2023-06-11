Israel to partner with FG in creating I million jobs – Amb Freeman

By Victoria Ojeme & Okolo Phyllis

The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria has launched its third I-fair program aim to partner with the present administration in creating I million jobs in the digital economy.

The Isreali Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Michael Freeman said that Isreali is a world leader in digital economy and leader in attracting investment.

Ambassador Freeman made this declarations during the launch of I-Fair program on Sunday in Abuja.

The Envoy expressed the eagerness to collaborate with President Tinubu and his administration in establishing an investment-friendly environment that facilitates the creation of those million jobs within the digital economy.

He underscored the core objective of the I-Fair program, which has been consistently running for three years, aiming to nurture a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs and innovators who can stimulate job growth and enhance the overall economy.

The I-Fair program, a joint effort between the Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria and the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has already benefited over a hundred individuals and organizations, including notable participants such as Soilless Farms, Project 3R, and Think Bike.

In his remarks, the chief innovative officer at Makelab network, Saron Paz, said that both team’s work side by side.

He said, Israel are the best experts. “We do some of the journey online, obviously, and some of the changing industries. We send entrepreneurs not only to be in the center, that they go out, and they have real life experiments with real life clients in their home, cities or states, or with their prospective clients. So we start from an idea,

“These are just like pictures to see, we give a lot of emphasis on getting them prepared for the pitching, and to show in a very professional way, their projects. And now I’m gonna move to the zoom “.

Also speaking, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, the founder of Future Africa, urged Nigerians to capitalize on the program, highlighting the investment support from the governments of Israel and Nigeria, as well as Tetfund.

Aboyeji also mentioned that I-Fair aims to collaborate with 20-50 businesses and ideas this year, contributing to the ambitious goal of creating a million jobs.