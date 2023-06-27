Irrua Hospital sensitises staff on abuse of elderly

By Newssong Bello, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The Rehabilitative and Social Medicine Unit of the Department of Community Medicine, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, ISTH, Irrua Edo State last week marked this year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) with a sensitisation rally on elder abuse and the need to combat the ugly trend.

Speaking, the Head of the Department of Community Medicine of ISTH, Dr. Ike Chiedozie solicited support for the department in providing quality healthcare services for the elderly.

On his part, the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Reuben Eifediyi, who was represented by Dr. Obagaye Olukunle Michael commended the Department of Community Medicine for their giant strides in service to humanity and assured them of management’s continuous support.

Reeling out other activities to mark the Day, a Consultant Public Health Physician and Head of the Rehabilitative and Social Medicine Unit in the Department of Community Medicine, Dr. Fatelyn Okakah listed as follows; a radio talk show on elder abuse at Esan Binoculars radio and an interactive sessions conducted to enlighten the students on elder abuse and its preventive measures.

Okakah who anchored the activities said: “Thereafter there was a sensitisation rally around the hospital premises to create awareness of elder abuse and the need to combat it. We also visited two secondary schools -Faith Academy Day Secondary School and University Secondary School) in the neighbouring town of Ekpoma, Esan West LGA.”

Okakah said during the visit to the schools, interactive sessions were conducted to enlighten the students as the future leaders of tomorrow on elder abuse.

The students were sensitised on the causes, types, features of abuse and preventive measures and thereafter awards were given to some outstanding ones,” she stated.

other activities conducted include a market rally to raise awareness on elder abuse at Irrua market (Esan Central LGA), and a visit to “Home of Mercy and Peace”, a home for the elderly at Uromi, Esan North East LGA.

At the Home, she charged the caregivers to see their duties as service to humanity and not to abuse the elderly in their helpless and vulnerable states. Gifts were presented to the home.”