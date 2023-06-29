IPOB to Britain: You can’t turn blind eye to Kanu’s detention to seek S’East partnership

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has told the British Government that it was the height of hypocrisy to turn a blind eye to the continued illegal detention of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to seek business partnership with the South East geo-political zone.

The statement is coming on the heels of the recent visit to the zone by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery.

The British envoy who was hosted in Enugu by the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, solicited business cooperation of Ndigbo for mutual benefits.

But IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, faulted the visit and position of the British envoy which it dismissed as hypocrisy.

The pro-Biafra movement argued that it was provocative for the British Government to overlook and do nothing about the plight of Kanu who has remained in illegal detention for over two years.

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part: “It true that the British government considers Ndigbo and all of Biafra to be stupid, ignorant, and gullible to have forgotten our history so quickly.

“We particularly cannot imagine their hypocrisy in the continuous illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi KANU and his extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria that is being swept under the rug while the British Government pretends that “all is well”. We are here to declare to them and the rest of the world that all is not well at all.

“The British High Commissioner, Dr. Richard Montgomery recently visited Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, promising to partner with Ndigbo in business and development. Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner has not made any notable effort for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU, a Biafran, and British citizen who is illegally detained in violation of Nigeria Court Orders in the worst place in the world, the Nigeria DSS dungeon in solitary confinement.

“Therefore, IPOB and the entire Biafra nation reject any partnership with the British Government or her affiliates until Mazi Nnamdi KANU is released and Biafra is restored as an Independent Sovereign Nation.”