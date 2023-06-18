IPOB reacts to Asari Dokubo’s call on Tinubu not to free Kanu 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to a statement credited to a former Niger Delta agitator, Asari Dokubo for asking President Bola Tinubu not to release the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo, Friday, after his visit to the President said Kanu was a criminal who contributed to the crises that emerged from nationwide #EndSARS protests across the country, hence, should face the music.

Addressing journalists, Dokubo said, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSARS, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSARS. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

In reaction on Sunday, IPOB through a statement by its media and Publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu is not a criminal but has become a political prisoner for asking championing a sovereign state of Biafra,

In a statement, not mentioning anyone, IPOB said, “Those campaigning for the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary confinement forgot that militancy for monetary gains is in the same category as criminals and terrorists.”

The pro-Biafra group said, “From freedom fighter to bunkering militant; from militant to ex-militant; from ex-militant to oil pipeline guard; from pipeline guard to Biafra agitator; from agitator to ex-agitator; from ex-agitator to political thug; from thuggery to a government informant. Wash a pig, clothe a pig, a pig will always remain a pig.

“IPOB is not in the league of militants and oil pipeline guards. IPOB stand for freedom for Biafrans including those on oil pipeline security guards for the oppressors. It’s unfortunate that those who are supposed to be in the decision-making of the oil explorations in their region are guarding the oil pipelines for the oppressors and their children.

“The criminals using IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in illegal detention to look for oil guard contract in Aso Rock Abuja should be guided. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not destroyed any oil infrastructure nor has he killed anyone. He was not part of the Nigerian youths that started the protest against brutal police SARS during the #ENDSARS protest like one insatiable greedy creek-pig alleged.”