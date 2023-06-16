IPOB: Ejiofor tackles Kanu’s brother, says Nnamdi has not dismissed his legal team

By Nwafor Sunday

The Lead Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has reacted to the publication that his services and that of Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, are no longer needed in Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

His reaction can barely twenty-four hours, the family of the detained leader of IPOB allegedly terminated their appointment.

Giving reasons he terminated their appointments, Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, via his Twitter handle said, “I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria and all concerning him.

“After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. lfeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that. For these obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

“The Kanu’s family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please handover the legal documents asap”.

However, reacting to the above publication, Ejiofor via his Twitter handle, faults Kanunta’s submission, noting that “NEITHER KINGSLEY KANU NOR EMMANUEL KANU, had at any point in time briefed me to handle Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case or even IPOB’s matters. My letters of engagement issued to me since 2015 by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is still with me till date.

On Ozekhome, he said: “Neither Kingsley Kanu nor anybody acting on his behalf engaged Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to represent Onyendu in any matters affecting him. Biafrans and members of the public are aware that Onyendu specifically requested to see Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN upon his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria. During that meeting, which details are already in the public domain, Onyendu personally briefed Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN to head his legal team. Till date, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN has done creditably and overwhelmingly well in deploying his advocacy skills in representing Onyendu in all Courts in Nigeria”.

He noted that Kanu has not terminated their appointment. In his words: “I wish to unequivocally state that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never dismissed, disengaged, neither has he expressed any intention of dismissing his legal team ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN. Biafrans and indeed the members of the general public are respectively advised to ignore in its entirety, the obviously DEFAMATORY, MISCHIEVOUS, FAKE, REPREHENSIBLE, DENIGRATING, INSULTING AND UNAUTHORIZED Public Notice issued by Kingsley Kanu alias Kanunta Kanu, as it is NOT TRUE.”

He advised the general public to dismiss Kanunta’s publication, noting that he did it to tarnish the image of Kanu’s legal team.

Below is the full statement:

“We visited our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – today, being the 15th day of June, 2023, at the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, to brief him on matters relating to his cases in Court, including his matter coming up on the 20th of June, 2023, before the Federal High Court, Abuja. Matters of concerns relating to his deteriorating medical condition occupied the center stage.

It is important to make the following statements/clarifications:

1) The Medical Doctors that attempted to see Onyendu last week Tuesday being 6th June 2023, were not there to participate in any surgical procedure, but to first meet and interface with Onyendu.

2) The Medical Doctors were expected to consult with our lead counsel- Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN before proceeding with other administrative engagement as we agreed during our meeting of 3rd June, 2023, held with the DSS in the presence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

3) Biafrans should note and be assured that Onyendu’s legal team, ably led by the legal iroko of our time – Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, is monitoring every situation around Onyendu. We are not resting on our oars. Hence, there is no cause for alarm. We are thousands of steps ahead of the evil plans of the enemies. Onyendu will be out of the DSS gulag strong and unbroken.

4) In view of the desperate attempt of the enemies to break our rank, the legal team resolved to minimize the information that we make public through my regular updates. Therefore, you will not be receiving updates on our routine visits as regularly as it used to come, except when there is a compelling situation that demands for it.

Several visits to Onyendu, and particularly, the visit of 3rd June 2023, was not publicized because of the nature of the matters discussed, but the relevant persons were duly briefed on the outcomes.

5) May I use this medium to address an obvious defamatory and very disappointing publication which was brought to my attention upon the conclusion of the routine visit, which unarguably, is serving the mischief which the author intended it to serve.

6) Let it be on record that NEITHER KINGSLEY KANU NOR EMMANUEL KANU, had at any point in time briefed me to handle Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case or even IPOB’s matters. My letters of engagement issued to me since 2015 by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is still with me till date.

7) Neither Kingsley Kanu nor anybody acting on his behalf engaged Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to represent Onyendu in any matters affecting him. Biafrans and members of the public are aware that Onyendu specifically requested to see Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN upon his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria. During that meeting, which details are already in the public domain, Onyendu personally briefed Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN to head his legal team. Till date, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN has done creditably and overwhelmingly well in deploying his advocacy skills in representing Onyendu in all Courts in Nigeria.

8) Further to the above, my briefings with Onyendu today, lasted for over one-hour, during which we discussed pertinent issues concerning his legal and health matters. There was no time during the meeting that Onyendu entertained or expressed any iota of doubt whatsoever on the ability of his indefatigable legal team, ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to defend him. Onyendu, also proceeded to avail me with other important messages to be passed on to his lead counsel which assignments are expected to be conducted within the next 24 hours.

9) Kingsley Kanu in a bid to preempt any exposition I may make after today’s visit proceeded to make the ridiculous publication at exactly 1:57pm Nigerian time, a few minutes before the scheduled visit of 2:00pm. He need not have worried because out of respect and deference to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I do not intend to make any such exposition.

10) As you may be aware, right from the 26th of July, 2021, when an order was made by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, directing the DSS to allow Onyendu access to his lawyers and relatives, upon prior submission of the names of those visiting Onyendu, my chambers has been exclusively submitting names of those visiting Onyendu and this process still subsists. The names are usually shared with Onyendu before clearance is given by the DSS for the visits to take place.

11) Against the backdrop of the foregoing, I wish to unequivocally state that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never dismissed, disengaged, neither has he expressed any intention of dismissing his legal team ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN. Biafrans and indeed the members of the general public are respectively advised to ignore in its entirety, the obviously DEFAMATORY, MISCHIEVOUS, FAKE, REPREHENSIBLE, DENIGRATING, INSULTING AND UNAUTHORIZED Public Notice issued by Kingsley Kanu alias Kanunta Kanu, as it is NOT TRUE.

12) May the general public and indeed Biafrans, be properly guided that the simple reason for dishing out such condemnable falsehood is to ridicule and embarrass Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team ably led by an erudite, foremost and distinguished Senior Advocate of our time – Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

13) Kingsley Kanu should be assured that his evil strategies are dead on arrival. There is nothing whatsoever, that will stop or deter Onyendu’s legal team who are tirelessly working day and night to ensure that Onyendu is released unconditionally.

14) In conclusion, Onyendu further used the opportunity offered by my visit to thank Ezigbo UmuChineke for standing shoulder to shoulder with him, particularly all through this trying time. Onyendu assured Ezigbo UmuChineke once again that it shall surely end in Praises. He urges you all to remain firm, steadfast, and unrelenting in your supplications to God.

Furthermore, Onyendu implores Ezigbo UmuChineke to continue to abide by your peaceful conduct as you have consistently demonstrated.

Thank you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke, and remain blessed.

We move!

Signed: Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)

IPOB’s Lead Counsel

15th June, 2023.