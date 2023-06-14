IPOB commends Mbaka, Soludo, Kanayo, Mbah for demanding Kanu’s release

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended some prominent people from the South-East for calling for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB commended Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, for calling for Kanu’s unconditional release.

Spokesman for IPOB, Emma Powerful, said Mbah’s visit to President Bola Tinubu asking for Kanu’s release was commendable.

In a statement, Powerful lamented that Kanu is the only political prisoner incarcerated for being an Igbo man.

The statement read: “The global family of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, commends the efforts of Igbo sons and daughters and other pro-Biafra groups, human rights defenders and lovers of freedom, who have called for the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is illegally detained by the Nigeria Government in DSS solitary confinement for almost two years now.

“We wish to commend the persistent calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from persons such as Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, and others.

“Moreso, the recent call from the newly elected Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and his visit to President Bola Tinubu for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is welcomed by the IPOB family worldwide.

“These individuals and groups whose efforts were done in the open and behind closed doors for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS dungeon are all noted and appreciated by the IPOB family worldwide.

“In Nigeria today, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the only political prisoner held unconstitutionally in custody without charge because he is an Igbo man. The main reason for his persecution and illegal incarceration is because he is an Igbo Biafran fighting for the freedom and well-being of his people.”

Powerful accused the Nigerian government of demonstrating hatred for Igbo.

He added: “The Nigeria government has demonstrated hatred and disdain against Ndigbo by illegally holding onto this Igbo illustrious son without charge. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in various detentions, even after the Nigerian courts have ordered their release are still being held without explanation from the Nigerian government.

“Therefore, it has become necessary for all Igbo sons and daughters to come out in unison to demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others from DSS custody.”