IPDM congratulates acting Customs CG, Adeniyi

The Ifeland Progress and Development Movement (IPDM), a group of sons & daughters of Ifeland working for the peace and development of Ifeland and its environs, has congratulated the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, on his elevation to the top in his NCS journey.

A statement signed by Soji Awogbade, IPDM’s Chairman, conveyed the group’s delight while wishing Adeniyi a positive and impactful tenure.

the statement reads: “As a group of friends and kinsmen, we are elated to congratulate our friend and brother, on his elevation to the exalted office of acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service. He brings unrivaled wealth of experience, expertise, and leadership skills into this esteemed position having served in different positions in his sterling career in the Nigeria Customs Service,” Awogbade stated.

He added: “Adeniyi’s vast knowledge in customs administration and his outstanding ability to navigate complex challenges make us confident that he will lead the NCS with integrity, efficiency, and innovation. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the enhancement of customs operations.”

In his remarks, IPDM Secretary, Adedayo Ojo, a consummate Public Relations professional, said: “The Acting CG does not only hold the record of the longest serving National Public Relations Officer of Customs – from June 2003 to May 2011 – but also won the Comptroller-General of Customs Award for seizure of $8,065,612 million cash at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in January 2020.

“We believe Adeniyi will bring a fresh perspective and visionary approach to the new role and foster strong partnerships with various stakeholders, such as businesses, communities, and other government agencies for the benefit of all Nigerians. His appointment marks an exciting milestone, and we are eager to witness the positive transformations you will bring to our customs operations towards a safer, more efficient, and prosperous future.”

“As he embarks on this new chapter, we are immensely proud to state that he is one of us and urge Nigerians from all walks of life to support him and the NIS for a positive impact in the nation’s economy and security. Please join us to extend our heartfelt congratulations once again and offer our unwavering support,” he added.



The IPDM, while wishing Adeniyi a productive spell in the saddle especially at this critical time in Nigeria’s socio-political and economic journey, enjoined Nigerians to support him and his team on improving operations and delivering on the statutory mandate of the NCS which include revenue generation, anti-smuggling and security.