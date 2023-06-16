Invest your money wisely, D1 tells Nigerian pop stars

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Showbiz personality and co-owner of Kennis Music, Dayo Adeneye popular known as D1 has lashed out at Nigerian musicians who are currently enjoying the global limelight, urging them to invest their earnings wisely as nothing lasts forever. “



D1 made this assertion,while in chat with our reporter days back, in Lagos.



He, however, applauded the pop stars for the giant strides they are making on the world stage, but insists that they must learn to invest their incomes wisely to avoid regrets in future.



“The young stars should invest their earnings properly. You are on top today does not mean that you will remain there forever. “While you are on top, gather your money and energy and invest wisely. Nobody stays on top forever. Michael Jackson didn’t reign forever. While you are on top, be reasonable with your income,” the showbiz personality advised.



D1 also revealed why he ventured into politics in 2015, when he contested for a seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly. He was one of the mentors at the inaugural edition of We Hold Hands, an NGO’s youth empowerment seminar held in Lagos recently.



According to him, he was motivated by the need to create a change and impact positively on his people.

He said that he didn’t want to sit back in his house to complain about the rots happening in society.



“They say if you can’t beat them, you join them. I didn’t want to sit at home and be one of those complaints. Those who are into politics are from different educational backgrounds, so why can’t those in the entertainment industry aspire to be politicians in order to contribute their own quota to the development of the country.



‘We can make a great difference by being part of the decision making body. I don’t want to be one of those people who sit back and be complaining . I also realized that there are some people w young people who are looking up to us, saying if D1 can do it I can also do it,” said D1 who later became the Commissioner for Information in Ogun State .