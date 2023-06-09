Invasion of Matawalle’s houses: APC chieftain slams Police, DSS

Matawalle

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Dr. Sani Shinkafi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has strongly condemned the invasion of former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawelle’s residences in Gusau and Maradun, Zamfara State, by the Police and Department of State Security Services (DSS).

In a statement issued on Friday, Shinkafi described the actions as outrageous, despicable, and barbaric.

The incident occurred just a few days after Matawelle peacefully handed over power to Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Shinkafi called out the security forces for violating Matawelle’s fundamental human rights and disregarding the rule of law.

He urged the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of DSS to order their personnel to vacate the occupied premises immediately and follow due process if they believe that the former governor has a case to answer.

He emphasized that Nigeria is not a banana republic and that such politically motivated actions should not be tolerated.

Shinkafi, who is also a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, called for an end to this “show of shame” to preserve Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

He said, “It is inconceivable that a combined team of the Police and DSS would invade the homes of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State few days after he handed over power peacefully to Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Nigeria is governed by a rule of law, not might. All lovers of democracy should condemn this dastardly action of the nation’s law enforcement agents who took laws into their hands to invade Matallewe’s homes in Gusau and Maradun in Zamfara State and condoned off roads leading to the houses in flagrant violation of his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended. It is unfair, unjust and unacceptable.

“I call on the Inspector General of Police and Director General of DSS to order their personnel to vacate the occupied premises immediately. If security agents think he has a case to answer they should follow due process of the law. Nigeria is not a banana republic.

“I strongly condemn this politically motivated action of the Police and DSS to embarrass, harass and intimidate the former governor of the state. This show of shame must stop to safe our hard earned democracy.”