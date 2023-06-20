Int’l medicine aid not helping Pharm Manufacturers – Public health expert

Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, CEO, Bloom Public Health

By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, has said that the support that Nigeria gets from the international community in the form of medicine is not helping the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector of the country to grow.

Anyakora stated this yesterday in Lagos at a 3-day training workshop for pharmaceutical manufacturers organized by Bloom Public Health in conjunction with the Federal Government, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, and the World Bank, tagged “Nigerian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Improvement and Capacity Building.”

Speaking at the event, Anyakora bemoaned Nigeria’s beggarly disposition regarding the type of aid it gets from the international community.

According to him, instead of supporting with funds, most of the aid comes in the form of medicines which may not have the desired impact, hence the need for the country to chart a new and nobler course towards its own independence in terms of manufacturing capacity.

To this end, he said, relevant players in the Nigerian pharmaceutical space, including the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN, NPRD, PMG-MAN, and others are collaborating to make the attainment of this independence a reality.

“Impact Project is here to help Nigeria attain quality and start competing globally. Year in, year out, a lot of funding that gets to the country comes as medical aid not as monetary funding to Nigerian manufacturers. One way to discontinue this ugly trend is to build our people and change the beggarly narrative”, he said.

On how this project affects Nigeria’s global rating in terms of medicines regulation, Anyakora said: “Once the regulator ups his game, it then means that the regulated must also push their game up. Right now, our regulator is at maturity level 3 (ML3).

“This means that what they would demand from manufacturers would be much more than what they used to demand. So, the manufacturer has to wake up. And I strongly believe that the Impact Project, beginning with this capacity building workshop, will be the stinging fly that would wake the slumbering giant of Africa from sleep unto continental and perhaps, global glory in pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

On his part, Bloom Public Health’s Technical Director, Mr Hakeem Oshiyemi urged pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country to embrace best practices in the sector to compete globally.

In his presentation titled “Trends in Global GMP Compliance”, Oshiyemi, enlightened participants on the core and cardinal components that ensure good manufacturing practices in the local manufacturing landscape.

He enumerated strategies that minimize risks involved in pharmaceutical production and urged pharmaceutical manufacturers to embrace best practices in order to compete globally.

During his presentation titled “Building Quality Culture in the Pharmaceutical Industry”, Dr Onyenoha Chukwumeriji, an international GMP/GDP/QA/QC consultant, highlighted the connection between quality culture and optimum performance in the pharmaceutical industry.

He emphasized the significance and quality of a pharmaceutical company’s corporate culture to its image and level of success and enumerated factors such as employee-employer relations, ergonomics, and succession plan as some of the basics that can swing the pendulum of a pharmaceutical company’s growth either forward or backward.

He called on Chief Executives of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to imbibe such core values that instigate the pursuit of excellence and quality assurance, if they really want to remain relevant and competitive in the international marketplace.