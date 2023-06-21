Interswitch empowers developers, drives Innovation with Developer Connect

By Chukwuebuka Nkwocha, edited by Prince Osuagwu

Integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has rolled out empowerment programme for developers and innovators in the tech ecosystem, beginning with a session, in Lagos, tagged ‘The Coded Meetup’.

At the session, the company presented a plethora of its cutting-edge APIs designed to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem in the country and beyond.

Interswitch said the Developer Connect Series is a catalyst for collaboration, innovation and growth within its developer community.

Among those who benefited from the session, which happened at GoMyCode Lagos,

in Yaba, were seasoned developers, product designers, product managers and those just starting their tech careers. They enjoyed immersive learning, gained valuable insights and were awash with networking opportunities.

Participants were reintroduced to the Interswitch Developer Referral Program, designed to incentivize developers, Product Managers, and Product Designers who refer partners, colleagues, or business owners to Quickteller business.

.With the Interswitch Developer Referral Program, referrers earn 5 percent commission for 5 years on transaction fees when referred clients register on Quickteller Business, integrate Interswitch Payment Gateway and consummate transactions. This initiative reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to empowering and rewarding its Developer Community.

Chief Information Officer, Interswitch, Babafemi Ogungbamila, said the company is at the forefront of driving the growth of the Developer Community not only in Nigeria, but also across Africa. He further stated with the current realities of the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria, opportunities abound for developers to explore, design cutting-edge products, improve offerings and provide superior user experience to customers.

Also, Group Head, Product Management, Interswitch, Oluwakemi Nwogu, said businesses are increasingly relying on APIs to improve their processes, enhance customer experience and drive innovation.