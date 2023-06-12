Intersociety calls for arrest of El-rufai

El-Rufai

By Chinonso Alozie

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, on Monday called for the arrest of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged audio tape statement in support of “full Islamic rule” in Nigeria.

The Intersociety led by Emeka Umeagbalasi, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, about the El-Rufai’s alleged audio clip among others.

Intersociety linked it to what they called crime against humanity, genocide and incitement.

According to the group, “The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law has fully earned the enviable and unrivalled position as Nigeria’s “Nostradamus”. This is to the extent that we have, again, been vindicated by recent revelations by Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, immediate past Gov of Kaduna State.

“The former Kaduna civilian Gov had had a video/audio clip of his boastful “successful transformation of Nigeria into Islamic State by successful replication of full Islamic rule in Kaduna State since 2015 at the Federal level”-culminating into emergence of Muslim-Muslim Presidency of Nigeria.

The group alleged that, “Intersociety had severally and consistently disclosed in its several reports that the Southern Kaduna anti Christian butcheries and those of Benue, Plateau, Nassarawa, Kogi, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa and South-West, South-East and the rest are carefully planned, systematically executed and well funded State Jihadism Project; modeled after the ‘Sudanese Janjaweed’ of the Omar Hassan el-Bashir’s atrocious era (1989-2019). Intersociety had also categorically stated that its findings showed that the killings had nothing whatsoever to do with the so called “Farmers-Herders Clashes.”

“It must be remembered that Gov El-Rufai had in 2015 abolished the “Kaduna Charter of Equity” by scrapping ‘powering sharing between Muslims and Christians”. He not only scrapped positions reserved for Christians including seat of Deputy Gov of the State but also deployed state machineries including coercive instruments to unleash unchecked and ceaseless attacks and persecution of Christian leaders in the State.”

According to them, “Intersociety hereby joins the Coalition of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom in calling on the leaders of the Southern Kaduna, the Middle-Belt and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to go after Mallam el-Rufai by ensuring that he does not go scot-free or walk the streets of Nigeria and west Democracies freely as an outlaw.

“The UK Government as a State-Party to the Statute of the International Criminal Court of 1998 and domestication of same which also produces the current Chief Prosecutor of the Court should ensure that the likes of El-Rufai, Buhari, Buratai, Musa Daura, Arase, Alkali Baba and the rest of the served and the serving senior security officers in the country from the ranks of military Lieutenant Colonels and Police CSPs since August 2015 are blocked from setting their feet on UK soil or arrested and charged for crimes against humanity and genocide or incitement to same, if they do set their feet on UK Soil.”