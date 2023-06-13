Intersociety calls for arrest of El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, yesterday, called for the arrest of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, over alleged audio tape statement in support of “full Islamic rule” in Nigeria.

The Intersociety led by Emeka Umeagbalasi, spoke with newsmen in Owerri, about El-Rufai’s alleged audio clip, among others. Intersociety linked it to what they called a crime against humanity, genocide and incitement.

According to the group, “The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law has fully earned the enviable and unrivalled position as Nigeria’s “Nostradamus.” This is to the extent that we have, again, been vindicated by recent revelations by Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, immediate past governor of Kaduna State.

“The former Kaduna governor had a video/audio clip of his boastful “successful transformation of Nigeria into Islamic State by successful replication of full Islamic rule in Kaduna State since 2015 at the federal level,” culminating into the emergence of Muslim-Muslim presidency in Nigeria.

The group alleged: “Intersociety had severally and consistently disclosed in its several reports that the Southern Kaduna anti-Christian butcheries and those of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa and South-West, South-East and the rest are carefully planned, systematically executed and well funded state Jihadism Project; modelled after the ‘Sudanese Janjaweed’ of the Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s atrocious era (1989-2019).

“Intersociety had also categorically stated that its findings showed that the killings had nothing whatsoever to do with the so-called “farmers-herders clashes.

“It must be remembered that Gov El-Rufai had in 2015 abolished the “Kaduna Charter of Equity” by scrapping ‘power sharing between Muslims and Christians. He not only scrapped positions reserved for Christians including the seat of deputy governor of the state but also deployed state machinery, including coercive instruments to unleash unchecked and ceaseless attacks and persecution of Christian leaders in the state.”