International Day of Parliamentarism: NASS committed to tackle climate change – Abbas

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Legislature to the efforts that will address the challenges of climate change globally.

He therefore called on parliaments across the world over to intensify efforts on climate action as the world observed the International Day of Parliamentarism.

Abbas said the International Day of Parliamentarism which marked the anniversary of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was a day that calls for reflection among Parliaments anywhere in the world.

He said the 2023 theme, ‘Parliaments for the Planet,’ which focuses on climate action, was apt as the world battled climate change.

The Speaker noted that the Nigerian Parliament, which is a member of the IPU, would continue to work assiduously with other Parliaments around the world to address the issue of climate change through legislation.

He said over the years, the Nigerian Parliament has played a key role on issues related to addressing climate change, saying that would continue in years to come.

Climate change, Abbas said, poses a great threat to mankind, hence the need to take concerted action to contain it.

According to the United Nations, the theme for this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Parliamentarism, ‘Parliaments for the Planet,’ is designed to mobilize parliaments and parliamentarians to act on the climate emergency.