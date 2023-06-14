Inter Miami show interest in Barcelona’s Jordi Alba

Inter Miami are interested in signing Barcelona defender Jordi Alba but will face fierce competition from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Alba, in May, reached an agreement to end his contract with Barca, which was due to expire in 2024.

With the 34-year-old primed to continue his career elsewhere, it is understood Alba has not closed the door on any of the options and will make a decision after this week’s UEFA Nations League finals in the Netherlands, where he is part of the Spain squad that will meet Italy in the semifinal on Thursday.

Miami had last week announced the signing of Lionel Messi and sources also confirmed they have held talks with another Barca player, Sergio Busquets who in the middle of the season also announced he won’t be renewing his contract with the Spanish chamoions.

Alba is the latest player to be approached by the South Florida team, although according to ESPN, there are no formal negotiations nor offers on the table.

The left-back reportedly may favour staying in Europe with the European Championships coming up in Germany next summer and with his wife due to give birth to their third child next month.