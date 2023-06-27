Installation of monarch tears Ondo community apart

…We’re not aware of any court injunction — Govt

By Dayo Johnson

Installation of one Julius Omomo as the monarch of Oda Community, in the Akure South council area of Ondo State, despite a court injunction, has led to a crisis in the community.

Members of the Okunbadejo Ruling House in the community, yesterday, described the installation of Omomo as the Olojoda of Oda, as illegal and an invitation to anarchy.

They said that the installation was not approved by the kingmakers and the people of the community.

The stakeholders maintained that despite an appeal challenging the nomination and approval of a new monarch for the town, the state government approved the installation of Omomo as the traditional head of the community.

The head of the Okunbadejo Ruling House and Secretary, Messrs Sunday Omosebi and Lawrence Ajayi, described the steps taken by the state government as prejudicial and can lead to the breakdown of law and order in the ancient community.

Omosebi and Ajayi said: “The notice of Appeal was communicated to the state governor, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Chairman Akure South Local Government and the Ruling House.

“Any step taken by the government would be prejudicial and might lead to a breakdown of law and order in the ancient community if the Omomo is installed as the traditional ruler.”

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, said that the state government was not served with any notice of stay of execution as claimed by the ruling house.

Takuro said: “The state decided to install a new monarch for the town because the Regent of the town had overstayed on the throne, hence the need to install a new monarch.

“Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, being a lawyer, will not go against the rule of law and will always abide by the order of the court. So there was no injunction stopping the installation of Olojoda.”

“There is no special interest in who becomes the traditional ruler of any community by the state government. We just noticed that Regents in most cases perpetrated themselves on the throne and are willing to leave and we are trying to stem down this development.”