Insecurity: Zamfara Governor solicits more support from Chief of Defence Staff

Concerned over the state of insecurity in parts of Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal, on Friday, canvassed more military support to overcome security challenges confronting the area.



A press statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Lawa was at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja where he interacted with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

The statement noted that the visit is part of Governor Lawal’s efforts at sustaining peace and security in Zamfara State.



According to the statement, “he had a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, to discuss key security issues and the way forward.



“It is the resolve of the Zamfara State government to recognise the responsibility of the Federal Government for internal security which includes close collaboration and cooperation with the Military.



“The Governor is concerned over the lingering insecurity in parts areas of Zamfara State, which necessitates working closely with all relevant security in order to restore peace.”



Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, the Zamfara State Governor alongside other Governors from the North-West met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.



The meeting was also aimed at finding solution to the insecurity situation in that zone.



The statement said, “the meeting was part of efforts by the Governors to seek presidential intervention in addressing the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the North-West region.



“The Governors briefed the president on their major concerns about intractable security problems in their respective states.”