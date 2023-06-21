Insecurity: We’re training troops for operational readiness — Army

By Esther Onyegbula

THE General Officer Commanding, GOC, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, has said that the military is committed to training and retraining troops, in operational readiness to combat the security challenges confronting the country.

Ajunwa stated this during the opening ceremony of the 81 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers, WOs, and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, SNCOs, competition, held at 243 Recce Battalion Barracks, Ibereko Badagry, Lagos.

The GOC was represented at the competition by Commander, of the 9 Brigade, 81 Division, Brig Gen NJ Edet.

The GOC said: “As it is often said in military circles, the more soldiers sweat in peacetime through training the less blood they shed in war.

“This old maxim is relevant today as it was relevant ages ago when it first came into existence.

“Interestingly, the letter and spirit of the maxim form the essential ingredients of the vision of the Chief of Army Staff.

“The COAS has taken giant strides in areas of operational readiness of the Nigerian Army in a bid to achieve his vision.”

Ajunwa also stated that in sustaining professionalism in the Nigerian Army, the WOs and SNCOs competition has been carefully crafted into the COAS Training Directive for 2023.

He said: “In executing the training directive, Headquarters 81 Division scheduled its Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition from June 19 to 23, 2023.

”The WOs and SNCOs Competition is aimed at improving the leadership qualities of the participants, improved on their level of endurance, discipline and also preparing them for higher responsibilities.”

In his opening address, the Commanding Officer of 243 Recce Battalion in Ibereko, Badagry, Col. N. Akpagher, said 120 personnel from four formations within 81 Division would participate in the competition.