Insecurity: We’ll make Plateau home for all – Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has promised to tackle security challenges currently facing the state and ensure lasting peace returns to all parts of the state.

Muftwang said this while declaring opened the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Alumni Association of National Institute (AANI) on Saturday in Jos.

The governor said that adequate measures have been put in place toward ending the recurrent killings and massive destruction of property in parts of the state.

”The current attempts by our enemies to discredit Plateau will soon be a thing of the past.

”We will do our best to rescue Plateau and make it a safe haven for anyone who wish to come for business or live here.

”Plateau under my watch will soon be home for all,” he declared.

Mutfwang however called for a robust partnership between the state government and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, near Jos.

The governor said that such collaboration was needed in order to entrench good governance and functional public service in the state.

Mutfwang, who extolled the critical role of the institute in shaping the policy direction of the nation, said that the collaboration became necessary to move the state forward.

”There is no doubt that Plateau citizens expect a lot from us and this is why we are not resting on our efforts by ensuring that we meet these expectations.

”I took over a public service that is highly eroded in many realms, but time has come when we will rebuild such faulty foundation.

”This is why we will partner with NIPPS in order to correct the faulty foundation to entrench good governance in Plateau,” he said.

Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Director General of the institute, thanked the governor for honouring the invitation, and assured him of its readiness to supprt the state government toward a more functional system.

Omotayo, who described the AGM as ‘unique”, also thanked the alumni association for holding the meeting within the institute.

The director general, however, called on the alumni association to regularly visit the institute, adding that such move will give them a sense of belonging.

He maintained that NIPPS has adopted strategies that would enable agencies and organisations to send people of proven integrity and high intellectual standing to the institute as participants.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, the National President of AANI, said top on the agenda of the AGM is the election of new officials of the association.

Abubakar, a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), thanked members of the association for the opportunity given to the current exco to serve in the last four years.

He also commended members for the support granted the outgoing officials, urging them to vote people of proven integrity that would serve the association in the next four years.