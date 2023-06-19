Insecurity in Zamfara, becoming uncontrollable — Arewa group cries out

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Northern Emancipation Network, NEN has groaned over the return of insecurity in Zamfara State, describing it as becoming uncontrollable.

A statement by NEN’s Secretary-General, Sulaiman Abbah on Monday, said in spite of the previous government’s efforts to curtail insecurity, the situation in the state was deteriorating.

He said, “Killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralysing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership in the State.

“The people of Zamfara have shed enough tears and blood in the last three weeks without an appropriate response from those with responsibilities to protect them.

“Villages are being emptied as hundreds of people, due to constant attacks, are relocating to the already congested urban areas of the state and deepening poverty”.

The Group lamented that Zamfara has now become a safe haven for different terrorist groups, downplaying the description of criminal elements in the region as bandits.

NEN called on the Zamfara State Governor, Lawal Dare, to work for the security of the people who elected and entrusted their lives and future in his care.

They said, “Zamfara did not vote you to go about chasing shadows fighting over vehicles and other individuals’ properties but to work to improve their condition in terms of security, most importantly,” Abbah said.

The NEN urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take the necessary steps and order the Governor to face the primary task he was elected for.