Insecurity: Appointment of Ribadu as NSA, renewed hope — Issa Aremu

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Ilorin: The Director-General, DG of Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Issa Aremu, has said the appointment of the former anti-Corruption campaigner and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes, Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, by President Bola Tinubu as the nation’s National Security Adviser, NSA, has renewed hope among Nigerians that the security sector reform initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari would be further deepened.

Aremu who spoke in Ilorin at the sidelines of the 2023 Ilorin Emirate Durbar, congratulated Mallam Ribadu as the 10th NSA and said that based on experience and capacity, Mallam Ribadu was eminently qualified for the job of advising the President on national security matters.

According to him, “As a member 2008 Senior Executive Course (SEC 30) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) Kuru Jos, Mallam Ribadu was sufficiently exposed to the tasks of building a better Nigeria. He is also politically tested to know that what is at stake is renewed Hope for secured lives and properties for Nigeria and Nigerians.

In democracy, there is the need for a permanent sense of ownership by the citizens through constant support for elected leaders in legitimate anticipation of reciprocal good governance. President Tinubu has so far appointed among the best for Nigeria that must be supported.”